UAE reports 79 new Covid-19 cases and 89 recoveries

The UAE reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, after an additional 325,883 tests.

The latest figures take the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 741,370.

Officials said there were no deaths in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll at 2,144.

Another 89 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 736,081.

Daily case numbers have been below 100 since October 21.

To date, the UAE has administered 21,665,031 vaccine doses since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

Latest figures show 99.47 per cent of the country's population has received one dose of the vaccine and 89.65 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 98.22 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing strategy.