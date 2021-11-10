Coronavirus: UAE reports 75 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths

The UAE reported 75 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after an additional 278,127 tests were carried out.

Officials said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has recorded 740,647 infections and 2,142 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Another 99 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 735,173.

There are 3,332 active cases in the Emirates.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, with 98.66 per cent of the country's population having received a dose of vaccine.

So far, 88.57 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated.

The UAE has administered more than 21.4 million doses since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

More than 95.66 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began.

Meanwhile, the UK said it would recognise all Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organisation's emergency use list this month.

The country will add China's Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines and India's Covaxin shot to approved Covid-19 drugs for inbound travellers, the Department for Transport said.