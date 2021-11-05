Coronavirus: UAE records 80 new Covid-19 infections and one death

The UAE reported 80 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 740,289.

Another 133 people beat the virus, with recoveries standing at 734,695.

One death was reported by health officials, and the overall death toll now stands at 2,138.

The figures came after 203,988 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE to curb the pandemic.

Coronavirus in the UAE Long Covid a final frontier for medics as UAE cases continue to fall

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said last month that the UAE had “overcome the Covid-19 crisis” and called on people to return to normality.

During an in-person Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Sheikh Mohamed said the country learnt crucial lessons from its fight against the coronavirus.

He said the UAE was in “good condition”, although he gave a warning that some adjustments must be made in the post-pandemic age.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention is reporting just 3,456 active infections in the country.