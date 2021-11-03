Coronavirus: UAE reports 79 new Covid-19 cases and 102 recoveries

Latest coronavirus updates here

The UAE reported 79 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after an additional 248,337 tests.

The latest caseload takes the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 740,136.

Officials said no one died in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll at 2,137.

Another 102 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 734,450.

There are currently 3,549 active cases in the Emirates.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, as 97.83 per cent of the country's population has received a dose of the vaccine while 87.76 per cent is fully vaccinated.

To date, the UAE has administered 21,199,249 vaccine doses have been administered since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign.

More than 94.2 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing procedures.