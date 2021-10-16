Coronavirus: UAE reports 115 new cases and 159 recoveries

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours

The National
Oct 16, 2021

The UAE reported 115 new cases of Covid-19 and 159 recoveries on Saturday.

Health officials said no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The country has recorded 738,487 cases, 732,143 recoveries and 2,118 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020.

Data shows almost 89 million PCR tests have been conducted since the beginning of the outbreak, after an additional 362,508 tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

Read More
Latest updates on coronavirus

According to The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, just over 96 per cent of the UAE population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with just under 86 per cent fully immunised.

Officials said 20,645,011 vaccine doses have been administered since last December, when the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign.

Updated: October 16th 2021, 10:37 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 115 new cases and 159 recoveries
An image that illustrates this article Free flow of trade crucial for post-Covid economic recovery, experts say
An image that illustrates this article UK Covid test lab suspended after 43,000 may have been given wrong result
An image that illustrates this article Big British brands go on hiring spree