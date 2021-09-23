Coronavirus: UAE reports 329 new cases from 282,897 tests

People get tested for coronavirus at the Mina Rashid screening centre in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE reported 329 news cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections to 733,972.

Another 401 people beat the virus with total recoveries now at 726,035.

The latest cases were identified from 282,897 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours. More than 81.8m tests have been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic.

Officials said three more people died, pushing the death toll to 2,083.

There are 5,854 active cases in the country.

Strict safety measures, widespread testing and tracing procedures with a nationwide vaccination campaign have helped bring down daily infections over the past weeks.

More than 19.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority said there was no shortage of boosters despite some residents being unable to book appointments at some clinics.

The DHA said new available slots would be added to the schedule on a weekly basis.