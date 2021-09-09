France grants citizenship to 12,000 foreign workers on Covid frontline

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex gets a Covid-19 vaccine. Foreign health workers were among those granted French citizenship for their services during the pandemic. AFP

France has granted citizenship to more than 12,000 foreign-born health workers, security guards, checkout assistants and other frontline workers to thank them for their services during the Covid crisis, the government said Thursday.

Marlene Schiappa, junior interior minister in charge of citizenship, said more than 16,000 people had applied for a French passport over the past year under a special scheme allowing workers in essential services to apply for citizenship after two years in France, instead of the usual five.

Of these, 12,012 became French, she said.

Among other categories of employees eligible for the scheme are refuse collectors, care providers and nannies.

“These frontline workers were there for the nation. It is normal that the nation makes a gesture in their favour,” Ms Schiappa said.

In 2020, a total of 61,371 people obtained French citizenship.

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: Automatic Power: 530bhp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh535,000 On sale: Now

