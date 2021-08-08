France seeks volunteers to help battle Covid-19 in Caribbean territories

Residents queue for a Covid-19 test at a laboratory in Fort-de-France, in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on August 2. AFP

The French Health Minister, Olivier Veran, on Sunday appealed for volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the Caribbean island territories of Guadalupe and Martinique as a wave of Covid-19 infections overwhelms hospitals there.

Mr Veran said the first medical staff would fly out on Tuesday, as authorities race to administer Covid-19 shots but come up against a deep-rooted culture of vaccine hesitancy.

Only 21 per cent of the populations of Guadalupe and Martinique had received a first dose of a vaccine by August 5, said the independent CovidTracker website.

That compares with two thirds of all French people having received one dose and 55 per cent being fully vaccinated.

Intensive care bed occupancy on Martinique is at 200 per cent of normal capacity.

On social media, Mr Veran said Martinique and Guadalupe were facing "an intense wave of infections" that was hitting a population where vaccination levels were too low.

On Monday, mainland France will extend its health pass scheme to include bars, restaurants and cafes, as well as long-distance trains, to help contain a fourth wave of infections.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

