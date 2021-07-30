Delta spread in vaccinated people on Cape Cod, US CDC says

Outbreak shows vaccinated people transmitted the virus but no deaths were reported

A CDC report said the Delta variant could be as contagious as chickenpox. AFP

The National
Jul 30, 2021

About three quarters of people who contracted the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant at public events in Cape Cod were fully vaccinated, a study by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Friday.

The study found vaccinated people had a similar level of virus presence as those who were unvaccinated, suggesting that — unlike with other variants — vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant could transmit the virus, the CDC said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the report's findings were a “pivotal discovery” leading to CDC's recommendation this week that masks be worn in areas where cases are surging as a precaution against possible transmission by fully vaccinated people.

“The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones,” Dr Walensky said in a statement.

Overall, 79 per cent of the vaccinated people who were infected with Covid-19 also reported symptoms such as cough, headache, sore throat and fever.

Four were admitted to hospital, but no one died.

The vaccinated people had received one of the three available shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, the data showed.

Multiple events in Provincetown, Massachusetts attracted thousands of tourists from across the country, largely for the country's independence holiday on July 4.

A separate CDC internal document, first reported by The Washington Post, described the Delta variant as being as transmissible as chickenpox and said it could cause severe disease.

“High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus,” Dr Walensky said.

The new study's authors recommended local health authorities to consider requiring masks in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status or the number of cases in the community “given the potential risk of infection during attendance at large public gatherings that include travellers from many areas with differing levels of transmission".

The study identified 469 people with Covid-19, 74 per cent of whom were fully vaccinated, following the large gatherings. Testing identified the Delta variant in 90 per cent of virus specimens from 133 people.

Updated: July 30th 2021, 8:03 PM
Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14
  • Brentford v Arsenal
  • Burnley v Brighton
  • Chelsea v Crystal Palace
  • Everton v Southampton
  • Leicester City v Wolves
  • Manchester United v Leeds United
  • Newcastle United v West Ham United
  • Norwich City v Liverpool
  • Tottenham v Manchester City
  • Watford v Aston Villa
Last 10 NBA champions

2017: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-1
2016: Cleveland bt Golden State 4-3
2015: Golden State bt Cleveland 4-2
2014: San Antonio bt Miami 4-1
2013: Miami bt San Antonio 4-3
2012: Miami bt Oklahoma City 4-1
2011: Dallas bt Miami 4-2
2010: Los Angeles Lakers bt Boston 4-3
2009: Los Angeles Lakers bt Orlando 4-1
2008: Boston bt Los Angeles Lakers 4-2

Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Producers: KRTI Productions, T-Series
Director: Sree Narayan Singh
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, Yami Gautam
Rating: 2/5

Trippier bio

Date of birth September 19, 1990

Place of birth Bury, United Kingdom

Age 26

Height 1.74 metres

Nationality England

Position Right-back

Foot Right

Company Profile

Company name: Fine Diner

Started: March, 2020

Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka

Based: Dubai

Industry: Technology and food delivery

Initial investment: Dh75,000

Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp

Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000

Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 race, 12:30pm

Formula 1 final practice, 2pm

Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm

Formula 2 race, 6:40pm

Performance: Sam Smith

