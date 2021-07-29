Patients shouldn’t have to prove they have long Covid, says UK health expert

Dr Nisreen Alwan, associate professor in public health at the University of Southampton. Courtesy University of Southampton

Patients should not feel they have to prove they have long Covid, because the doctor’s duty is to listen and not judge, says British-Iraqi public health expert Dr Nisreen Alwan.

About one in three peo­ple with Covid-19 illness still experience symptoms 12 weeks after onset.

There is still much to know about long Covid and what is not yet understood should not be ignored, Dr Alwan says in her new paper, The Road to Addressing Long Covid.

The most prevalent symptom of long Covid is commonly called “fa­tigue".

This is often mistaken for tiredness, but it is better described as a feeling of ut­ter exhaustion, energy drain or bodily dysfunction that is not necessarily triggered by exertion and is not always re­lieved by rest.

The prevalence of fatigue is followed closely by symptoms of cognitive dysfunc­tion, including poor memory or concentration, confusion and “brain fog”.

Chest pain or heaviness, breathlessness, headache, muscle aches, dizzi­ness and palpitations are also common.

A wide range of other symptoms have been reported, affecting the cardi­opulmonary, neurocognitive, and gastrointestinal systems, general pain and ef­fects on skin and eyes, making long Covid a multi-system disease.

Triggers of symptoms include phys­ical activity, stress, sleep disturbance and cognitive tasks

A UK study said that of those who reported having coronavirus, 38 per cent (33 per cent in men and 42 per cent in women) had at least one symptom lasting 12 weeks or more.

Fifteen per cent had at least three symp­toms lasting 12 weeks or more.

The UK's Office for National Statistics esti­mates that in June 2021, almost 1 million people who reported having Covid-19 had symptoms for more than four weeks, of which 385,000 were said to have had Covid-19 at least a year ago.

All age groups were affected by long Covid, including children, with an estimated 33,000 aged 2 to 16 years having long Covid, of whom 26,000 had symptoms for at least 12 weeks and 9,000 for at least one year.

Two thirds of people with long Covid say it limits their ability to perform everyday activities.

It substantially affects leisure and social activities, self-care, care for children or older adults, and the ability to do domestic chores.

It often affects the ability to work, commonly resulting in sick leave and lost income. This will probably accentu­ate the socioeconomic disparities that are reflected by rates of coronavirus infection and mortality.

Both studies show the highest prevalence of long Covid in those living in the most economically deprived areas.

Patients surviving Covid-19 in the short term have higher rates of organ-specific pathology, including of the heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas, and higher rates of hospital read­mission and mortality a few months after infection.

This may not fully explain the range of symptoms and disability experienced by many “long-haulers” with no obvious evidence of organ damage.

In her paper, Dr Alwan recognises that long Covid is probably the first illness in history that has been defined by patients through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

People with long Covid formed a movement that demanded recognition of what they were going through.

During the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, online testimonials of prolonged symptoms after coronavirus infection were the only source of reassurance to others with a similar experience.

Many previ­ously healthy and active people described persistent symptoms of the acute illness, which fluctuated, as new symptoms appeared weeks later.

By the summer of 2020, thousands were joining social media support groups. A common theme started to emerge: lack of recogni­tion by the medical profession.

Patients, including doctors, with long Covid were consulting their healthcare providers, and their symptoms were commonly min­imised, dismissed or called anxiety.

People strug­gled to make sense of their symptoms and formed their own groups to understand and research what was happening to them in an international citizen science move­ment.

The testimonials of people living with long Covid demonstrated themes of stigma and discrimination.

Dr Alwan believes that to move forward to a more systematic response to long Covid, bet­ter reporting, recognition and research are needed.

Recognition requires listening and be­lieving patient testimonies, thorough clin­ical assessment and investigations, per­sonalised treatment, and rehabilitation.

Dr Alwan concludes her report by saying, “The road to properly addressing long Covid is long and must be trav­elled with humility, open mindedness, compassion, and scientific rigour.

“This is relevant not only to Covid-19, but also future pandemics and to other neglected chronic conditions.

“Science, policy, and society as a whole seem to acknowledge and address immediate impacts much better than the subsequent effects. Let this pandemic be the time to change that.”

Dr Alwan was this year awarded an MBE for services to medicine and public health in this year's Queen's New Year Honours list.

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

Stree Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Movies

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Rating: 3.5

