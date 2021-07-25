Abu Dhabi Police remind motorists not to travel between midnight and 5am

wo7 OCT regional cv Residents wear face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National (Victor Besa / The National)

Abu Dhabi Police have advised motorists planning journeys to remember that movement restrictions are in place between midnight and 5am.

In a Facebook post, police told the public they must arrive at destinations throughout the emirate before midnight.

And on Instagram, the force reminded residents and visitors to remain indoors during the nightly disinfection campaign.

On July 19, Abu Dhabi launched the National Sterilisation Programme to prevent the spread of Covid-19, during which movement of traffic is restricted and transport services suspended.

Residents must remain indoors between midnight and 5am, unless they have a permit allowing them to go out for essential supplies, such as food and medicine.

Permits can be requested at https://www.adpolice.gov.ae

Abu Dhabi also introduced new capacity limits for public places on July 19.

Public beaches, public parks, private beaches and swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, gyms and spas, buses and ferries now operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Shopping malls operate at a 40 per cent limit and cinemas at 30 per cent capacity.

A maximum of three passengers may travel in a five-seat taxi and four passengers in a seven-seat taxi.

Restaurants and cafe visitor numbers are capped at 60 per cent.

