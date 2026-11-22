British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh has completed a three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz to draw attention to the environmental consequences of the Iran war.

Pugh, 56, set out on November 15 from the Musandam peninsula on the southern tip of the Strait of Hormuz. He completed his swim by rounding the Cape of Hormuz, covering about 15 kilometres in total by November 18.

"Just 30 minutes after I began swimming, an oil tanker was struck a few kilometres away," Pugh, who is a UN Patron of the Oceans, said in a post on social media platform X.

"The explosions rocked the sea around me. Over the following days, I witnessed further attacks on commercial shipping and saw vessels engulfed in flames," he added.

Wearing only swimming trunks, goggles and a cap bearing the UN logo, Pugh swam through the 'pungent smell of chemicals', making some stops on the way.

"Stop the fighting. Open the Strait. Clean up the pollution," Pugh said in his message.

Iran has in recent weeks claimed to have carried out a series of attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and off the coast of Oman and the UAE, often blaming operators for hitting sea mines.

More than 130 attacks on commercial vessels have been reported in the region since the conflict began on February 28.