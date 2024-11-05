Staff of Boracal say their systems can deliver two to three times higher energy efficiency than a normal cooling system. Photo: Boracal
Staff of Boracal say their systems can deliver two to three times higher energy efficiency than a normal cooling system. Photo: Boracal

Climate

Environment

Could a small start-up transform air conditioning and make it greener?

Barocal has developed solid materials that could replace refrigerant gases, potentially offering major energy and climate change benefits

Daniel Bardsley
November 05, 2024

