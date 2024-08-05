A rocky landscape with tundra plants near the eastern coast of Greenland, similiar to what the interior of the island may have looked like when its massive ice sheet melted away. Photo: Joshua Brown
Greenland fossils reveal ice-covered island was once home to flourishing tundra

Researchers say the island's geological past provides a warning about the fragility of the globe's ice sheet

Neil Murphy
05 August, 2024

