UAE weather: temperatures top 50°C with fog and rain on the way

Temperatures topped 50°C in the UAE on Wednesday amid a baking hot summer – but rain and fog could be on the way.

The mercury rose to 50.2°C in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi at 3.15pm, the National Centre of Meteorology reported.

The UAE has experienced hot and humid conditions, with temperatures regularly in the high 40s.

Temperatures are expected to hit 49°C in Gasyoura, in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and 48°C in Al Ain on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there could be some respite from the intense heat in the days to come.

In its latest five-day daily bulletin, the bureau said there was a “probability of rainfall” in southern and eastern areas of the Emirates on Sunday.

Fog alerts were issued on Thursday morning, affecting western areas of the country.

More foggy weather is set to roll in on Friday, with dust storms over the next few days expected to reduce visibility.

High humidity

Expand Autoplay Soaring temperatures creating a haze in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Humidity levels will remain high over the next five days, reaching up to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

Rising humidity has made a sweltering summer feel even hotter.

The Emirates is accustomed to dry heat in July and August, damp conditions in early June and a notoriously muggy September – often called Sweat-tember.

But the air has been thick with moisture, with no sign of dry conditions over the past few weeks.

Dr Ahmed Habib, from the National Centre of Meteorology, told The National last week that a larger body of humid air over the sea that moved across to the land was one reason for early muggy weather.

“Relative humidity has increased this year,” he said.

“It is because the source of the air mass that affects our country is more, and this moves over the Arabian Sea and the Gulf.

“This air mass is taking in too much humidity from the sea and then moves gradually towards our area so the humidity increases.”

The source of the wind is a crucial factor in humidity levels. Sea breezes that blow over to land during the day are humid while drier air is pulled in from the land overnight.