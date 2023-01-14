UAE reaffirms support for Irena's mission

The UAE has reaffirmed its full support and co-operation in advancing the work of the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Irena is an intergovernmental organisation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future, and serves as the principal platform for international co-operation.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the Cop28 UN Climate Change Conference, said the Emirates will continue to be Irena's closest partner and strongest advocate.

He was addressing the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency Assembly in Abu Dhabi on behalf of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.

“Since its foundation, Irena has paved the way for the extraordinary growth in renewable energy capacity that we have seen worldwide. Irena has been at the forefront of this growth, guiding supportive policies and encouraging new technologies that have led to lowered costs.

"Last year, renewables accounted for 81 per cent of all new energy capacity. And the sector is now on course to expand more in the next five years, than over the last 20 years combined. With wind and solar now the most affordable new energy sources, the economic case has already been proven.

“Over the next seven years, we will need to more than triple renewable generating capacity worldwide. The world must move much faster than ever before. And Irena has a critical role to play in leading that global acceleration across all sectors, all regions and all communities.”

He added that Irena will need to adapt and innovate in order to meet the scale and pace of change. He gave the example of the Energy Transition Accelarator Financing Platform (ETAF), which was launched on the sidelines of Cop26, and referred to the $400 million of initial funding which is intended to help emerging economies.

Dr Al Jaber said the UAE is benefitting from being an early mover in renewable energy.

“Seventeen years ago, we launched a plan to explore its potential, and the benefits soon became clear," he said.

"We have built the world’s largest and lowest-cost solar arrays that are fundamental to our net zero development pathway.

The Emirates has invested $50 billion in renewable energy, on six continents, Dr Al Jaber said.

"Through these investments, we have seen that you can be pro-climate and pro-growth,” he said.

“Throughout this journey, Irena has been a supportive guide and continues to show the way. We aim to leverage Irena's partnership and support for the benefit of the world at Cop28. Working hand-in-hand with Irena, the UAE will champion innovation and ambition to transition global energy systems.

"We will propose transformative solutions that are based on science and fact, backed by policy, and endorsed by industry. In short, we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of inclusive climate progress.”

Dr Al Jaber offered an open invitation for partnership and collaboration to bring about tangible progress and to ensure that Cop28, which will take place in Dubai in November and December, delivers the required climate transformation.