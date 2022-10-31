King Charles to host John Kerry at Cop27 Buckingham Palace event

King Charles is set to host a reception at Buckingham Palace next Friday before November’s Cop27 climate conference begins.

Bringing together 200 business leaders, politicians and campaigners, the gathering in London will be held on November 4, a couple of days before the summit begins in Egypt.

During Liz Truss’s premiership, it was announced the king would not attend the climate conference, a position that has not changed under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak will not attend Cop27 either, but will attend the Buckingham Palace reception.

He is expected to speak alongside guests discussing practical measures to tackle climate change.

The pre-conference event will mark the end of the UK's role as host of Cop26, Buckingham Palace said.

US climate envoy John Kerry and Alok Sharma, president of Cop26, will also attend the event before the annual climate conference moves on to Sharm El Sheikh.

As a longstanding campaigner on environmental issues, King Charles has warned of the dangers of climate change.

Last year, he gave an impassioned speech about the urgency of facing the climate challenge at Cop26 and called for the global response to be put on a "war-like footing".

He is said to not be disappointed about missing Cop27 and accepts that as monarch he has to consider the advice of government ministers.

It was confirmed on Friday that the king’s decision not to attend the event remains unchanged under the new prime minister.

