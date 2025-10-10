Arctic seals face extinction threat as global bird population falls, new Red List shows

Three species of Arctic seals have been pushed closer to extinction as the region’s sea ice vanishes, while more than half of the world's birds are in decline, a new global Red List of under-threat species revealed in Abu Dhabi has shown.

Experts say the International Union for Conservation of Nature's latest Red List of Threatened Species, released on Friday at the World Conservation Congress in the UAE capital, delivers a stark warning and a call to action for the world.

Arctic ecosystems are collapsing because of climate change, yet long-term protection efforts can help to tackle the problem.

Global warming is occurring four times faster in the Arctic than in the rest of the world. Reuters

Melting ice threat

The hooded seal has slipped from vulnerable to endangered on the list, while the bearded and harp seals have moved from least concern to near threatened.

All three species rely on sea ice for breeding, resting and feeding, but global warming is occurring four times faster in the Arctic than in the rest of the world. The loss and thinning of sea ice not only robs seals of vital habitat but also reshapes the entire food chain.

As the ice disappears, seals are forced to travel further to find food and safe places to rear their young, while there has been increased shipping, oil exploration and noise pollution in the Arctic.

“Their plight is a stark reminder that climate change is not a distant problem – it has been unfolding for decades and is having impacts here and now," said Dr Kit Kovacs, co-chair of the IUCN’s Pinniped Specialist Group.

The IUCN said protecting seal habitats from industrial activity, reducing incidents when the animals are accidentally caught by fisherman and minimising underwater noise are essential if the declines are to be halted. The fate of Arctic seals is also tied to that of polar bears, walruses and the indigenous communities who depend on the animals for food, the organisation warned.

A deforested area in Maraba, in Brazil's Para state. Reuters

Birds in global decline

The Red List update, which reassessed 1,360 bird species as part of BirdLife International’s ninth global review, found that 61 per cent of species worldwide are in decline. That marks an increase from 44 per cent in 2016. Of the 11,185 species assessed, more than 1,250 are now threatened with extinction.

The main issues are habitat loss and degradation, particularly deforestation linked to agriculture and logging, alongside hunting, invasive species and climate change. Tropical regions such as West Africa and Central America were highlighted in the report.

“That three in five of the world’s bird species have declining populations shows how deep the biodiversity crisis has become and how urgent it is that governments take the actions they have committed to under multiple conventions and agreements,” said Dr Ian Burfield of BirdLife International.

"The restoration of native forest habitat on Rodrigues Island, facilitating the successful recovery of the endemic Rodrigues warbler from critically endangered in 1996 to least concern today, shows what is possible through partnership and perseverance."

Birds are crucial to healthy ecosystems, acting as pollinators, seed dispersers and pest controllers. The decline of species such as hornbills – capable of dispersing thousands of large seeds a day – threatens forests that help stabilise the climate.

Populations of greens turtle have increased by more than 25 per cent since the 1970s. AP

Ray of hope in troubled waters

Amid the grim statistics, there was some cause for optimism in the update. The green sea turtle has risen from endangered to least concern in the list, after decades of global conservation efforts.

Populations have increased by about 28 per cent since the 1970s, thanks to beach protection work, community-led conservation, trade bans and changes to fishing equipment. Efforts in Ascension Island, Mexico, Hawaii and Brazil have brought some populations close to pre-industrial levels.

“The recovery of the green turtle reminds us that conservation works when we act with determination and unity.” said Dr Grethel Aguilar, IUCN director general. “As we look ahead to the climate Cop in Belem, governments and communities have a pivotal opportunity to accelerate action that protects biodiversity, stabilises our climate and builds a future where people and nature flourish together.”

The south-eastern striped bandicoot has been classified as extinct in the latest global Red List. AFP

Species wiped out, with thousands under threat

The IUCN now lists 172,620 species, of which 48,646 are threatened with extinction. The update also confirmed six new cases of extinction, including the slender-billed curlew, Christmas Island shrew and the south-eastern striped bandicoot.

Conservationists say the report emphasises that the climate and biodiversity crises are tightly linked. Barney Long, of conservation group Re:wild, said the update “also highlights the solution – thriving wildlife".

Trond Larsen, of Conservation International, said: “The survival of more than 1,000 species of threatened birds depends on many of the same forests that must remain standing in order to help deter rising temperatures."

