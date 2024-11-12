Nasa astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague beamed a message to Cop29 delegates from space as the US tries to show off the best of its environmental record. Reuters
Climate

'Not all doom and gloom with Trump': Team Biden puts on brave face at Cop29

US delegation uses climate talks in Azerbaijan to trumpet green record and offer world reassurance

Tim Stickings
Baku

November 12, 2024

