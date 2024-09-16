Britain to name climate and nature envoys as part of diplomatic reset

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uk/" target="_blank">Britain</a> is expected to appoint new special envoys for nature and climate as it tries to rebuild its green credentials before two approaching UN summits. Foreign Secretary David Lammy will weigh in on the environmental crisis in a speech this week as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/labour-party/" target="_blank">Labour</a> government makes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/climate-change/" target="_blank">climate</a> policy part of its diplomatic "reset". Labour had previously accused Rishi Sunak's Conservative government of "squandering our leadership" on the issue after he watered down key net-zero policies. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/13/foreign-office-under-fire-for-scrapping-top-climate-diplomat-role/" target="_blank">Campaigners were dismayed</a> when the post of special representative for climate change was abolished last year. The new government has also promised to tackle what it calls a "nature emergency" of polluted rivers and seas. A delegation will attend UN biodiversity talks in Colombia next month before Azerbaijan hosts the Cop29 climate summit in November. Appointing new envoys for both climate and nature would be a welcome signal of the new government's "desire to engage internationally", Ben Reynolds, director of the Institute for European Environmental Policy in the UK, told <i>The National</i>. He said the two issues "have to be dealt with hand in hand". "The international summits in the coming months on climate and biodiversity will show whether the new government is able to match its ambitions not just to be part of these conversations, but to lead them," Mr Reynolds said. Mr Lammy will announce the new roles in a speech calling for climate change to be treated as a "more fundamental" threat than terrorism or hostile states, <i>The</i> <i>Guardian </i>reported. His office did not deny the report, which said a shortlist was being drawn up for each role. Although Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is in charge of promoting clean power at home, Mr Lammy has sought to use Britain's diplomatic clout to persuade countries such as India to take more aggressive action on climate change. David King, a former holder of the climate envoy role, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/09/26/remove-carbon-to-reverse-global-warming-says-paris-agreement-architect/" target="_blank">told <i>The National </i>last year</a> that his well-funded, round-the-world diplomacy in the run-up to the 2015 Paris climate deal made him "convinced we were going to get an agreement". "Without those bilateral negotiations, I really doubt that would have happened, and without the money that I had in my pocket," Mr King said. He described the post's abolition as "extremely disappointing” and a “very backward step”. Mr Miliband has said he will personally lead the UK's negotiating team at Cop29. A second Labour energy minister, Kerry McCarthy, told the UK Parliament last week that raising money for developing countries would be Britain's top priority in Azerbaijan. She said a Labour delegation at Cop28 in the UAE last year found it a "depressing experience" because activists from vulnerable countries kept asking whether Britain had "completely abdicated its sense of international leadership". Britain's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/king-charles-iii/" target="_blank">King Charles III</a>, a long-time environmentalist, has also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/07/26/cop28-president-meets-britains-king-charles-in-climate-talks/" target="_blank">hosted the presidents of Cop28, Cop29 and Cop30</a>, including Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, who was also Cop28 president, as preparations for the Baku step-up.