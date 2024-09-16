Campaigners have welcomed the new Labour government's focus on both climate and nature after Conservative ministers watered down net-zero policies. AFP
Britain to name climate and nature envoys as part of diplomatic reset

Foreign Secretary David Lammy expected to weigh in on environmental crisis as UN summits loom

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 16, 2024

