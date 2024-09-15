UAE’s clean energy share reaches 27.83% of total mix, energy minister says

The UAE achieved a significant milestone in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/19/the-uaes-focus-on-renewable-energy-will-pay-off/" target="_blank">clean energy</a> last year with the contribution of clean energy production accounting for 27.83 per cent of the country's total energy mix, in line with the target to reach 30 per cent by the end of the decade, the country's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/04/uae-is-investing-more-in-renewable-energy-than-in-oil-energy-minister-says/" target="_blank">energy and infrastructure minister </a>said. The UAE’s total value of "completed new and renewable energy projects" is estimated to be worth more than Dh45 billion ($12.25 billion), <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/04/28/uae-may-surpass-goal-of-tripling-renewable-energy-capacity-by-2030-minister-says/" target="_blank">Suhail Al Mazrouei</a> told state news agency Wam, ahead of the World Utilities Congress, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from September 16-18, 2024. From 2019 to 2022, the Emirates succeeded in doubling its renewable energy capacity as part of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 to triple the installed capacity by 2030, the minister said, adding that last year, the UAE achieved a remarkable growth of 70 per cent in installed renewable energy capacity, which reached 6.1 gigawatts. Additionally, the UAE made “progress in renewable energy competitive indicators, including achieving a quantum leap from sixth to second place in the indicator of per capita energy consumption from renewable energy sources”, the minister said citing the latest <i>Statistical Review of World Energy</i> prepared by the Energy Institute. The UAE, Opec's third-largest producer, has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2023/12/04/uae-is-investing-more-in-renewable-energy-than-in-oil-energy-minister-says/">investing</a> heavily in clean energy projects, ranging from nuclear to solar, to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The Arab world’s second-largest economy announced the updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy that were approved by the UAE Cabinet in July last year. Under the updated objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the country will invest between Dh150 billion and Dh200 billion by 2030 to ensure energy demand is met while sustaining economic growth in the UAE. Elaborating on the progress of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, Mr Al Mazrouei emphasised on key renewable and clean energy initiatives currently in progress and on the horizon. These include the 1.8 gigawatts phase VI of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the second phase of Dubai’s waste-to-energy project, and two major photovoltaic projects – the 1.5 gigawatts Al Ajban and the 1.5 gigawatts Al Khazna – both in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, Sharjah and the recently commissioned fourth reactor at the Barakah plant are set to make significant contributions, he said. The minister added that in April last year, the Cabinet approved a policy to regulate the UAE's energy services market, enhancing collaboration between energy services firms, government entities, and the private sector. “The policy aims to develop the UAE's energy services market through public-private partnerships, promoting investment in energy efficiency and renewable projects, supporting the National Energy and Water Demand Side Management Programme 2050, and fostering sustainable economic development,” he said. Renewable energy is the cheapest and reduces the levelised cost of electricity – the average cost of generating power over the lifetime of a power plant – Mr Al Mazrouei <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/04/28/uae-may-surpass-goal-of-tripling-renewable-energy-capacity-by-2030-minister-says/">said in April</a> during a panel session at the World Economic Forum’s special meeting in Riyadh. The UAE may surpass its target of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 due to low clean energy prices and as more solar capacity is installed to produce green hydrogen, he said at the time. In 2021, the UAE unveiled its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, a Dh600 billion plan to invest in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades. It was the first Gulf country to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050.