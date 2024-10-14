This is the first time corals have been selectively bred to enhance the survival of adult colonies. Photo: Liam Lachs
This is the first time corals have been selectively bred to enhance the survival of adult colonies. Photo: Liam Lachs

Climate

Coral that withstands heat bred for first time

Improvement only modest compared to expected intensity of future heatwaves, scientists warn

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

October 14, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit