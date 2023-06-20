Dr Sultan Al Jaber meets former Zayed Sustainability Prize winners

Cop28 President-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber met up with former Zayed Sustainability Prize winners to highlight the importance of their achievements.

As director general of the prize, Dr Al Jaber met the 2015 award recipients who started M-Kopa, a pay-as-you-go energy service for off-grid customers.

He also met African Leadership Academy graduate Jesse Forrester.

"The meeting showcased the impact and reach of the prize in supporting vulnerable communities and driving sustainable development globally," a message on the Zayed Sustainability Prize Instagram page said.

"It also emphasised the pivotal role of the prize as a catalyst for positive change, highlighting the invaluable contributions of innovators and young entrepreneurs in spearheading inclusive climate action."

In March, the Zayed Sustainability Prize launched a special category, labelled Climate Action.

The new category is aimed at recognising and promoting solutions that address climate change and protect the planet's natural resources.

Non-profit organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises were able to apply until May 23, 2023. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The launch of the Climate Action category coincides with the UAE's Year of Sustainability, a national initiative to accelerate sustainable development in the country in line with the UAE’s national strategy.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize was established in 2008 as a tribute to the sustainability and humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the Founding Father of the UAE.

The prize recognises organisations and high schools that are delivering effective and inspiring innovations in the following categories: health, food, energy, water, global high schools, climate action.

The new category will further broaden the prize’s reach and effect by rewarding solutions that protect the environment, while addressing the urgent challenge of climate change.

The prize awards $600,000 to each winner in the health, food, energy, water, and climate action categories. The global high schools category is split into six world regions, with each school able to claim up to $100,000 to start or further expand their project.