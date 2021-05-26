Volkswagen reiterates plans to keep Lamborghini ownership after $9.2bn offer

Volkswagen says it plans to maintain ownership of Lamborghini. Reuters

Volkswagen reiterated plans to maintain ownership of Lamborghini after media reports said it was offered 7.5 billion euros ($9.2bn ) for the brand.

A Volkswagen spokesman said there's been no change in the group's position to retain the Lamborghini brand. Trade magazine Autocar, reported earlier on Tuesday that the company had received the offer from Quantum Group, a new Zurich-based holding company that has formed a consortium with London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management.

VW took a step in November toward preparing Lamborghini and its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, but announced a month later it was committed to keeping them in the fold.

The assurances were made as part of a broader resolution of conflicts between the company's chief executive Herbert Diess and key stakeholders including labour leaders.

Lamborghini is owned by the VW group through its Audi subsidiary. A spokesperson for Audi also said it is not for sale.