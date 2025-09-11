Pharma company Merck scraps planned £1bn research hub in London

US pharmaceutical company Merck has pulled the plug on a £1 billion ($1.4 billion) research centre in London, blaming the country's “lack of investment” in the sector and its drugs prices.

The company, known as MSD outside of the US, said it would not go through with the construction, which had already started in the King's Cross district in central north London.

Instead, it will relocate the research activity to existing sites primarily in the US. Pharmaceutical companies have been shoring up investments in the US amid the Trump administration's tariff threats and pressure to move more manufacturing to the US.

It marks the latest setback for the country’s domestic pharmaceutical industry. Merck's decision follows that of UK sectoral rival AstraZeneca to abandon plans to build a $540-million vaccine factory in Britain, in the Liverpool region, because of what it said were insufficient state incentives.

Global pharmaceutical companies have railed against the UK’s efforts to extract larger rebates from drugmakers, a proposal that threatens to make the country “uninvestable”, an industry group said earlier this year. Negotiations over the policy ended in a stalemate last month after drugmakers balked at the government’s offer to increase spending on medicines and reduce the rebate.

Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, said on Thursday the decision was symptomatic of the mood of CEOs in the pharmaceutical industry, that “they are not going to do any more investing in the UK”.

Building work in progress on the research hub for Merck pharmaceuticals near King's Cross in London. Alamy

He said the pharma industry was in “real trouble” in terms of pricing due to pressure from Mr Trump. He also said that while the UK had increased investment in the wider NHS, it had dramatically reduced the amount it was willing to pay for pharmaceuticals.

He cautioned that to have a thriving life science industry the drugs giants were vital. “Without large companies it isn’t going to work. If they can’t sell their products here they will go somewhere else,” he told the BBC.

The spat is particularly tricky for Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he seeks to encourage investment to boost productivity in the country.

The British government acknowledged the “concerning news” and was standing by to help Merck employees in the UK and others affected by the development, a spokesman said.

Merck said it would no longer take possession of Belgrove House in King's Cross, ditching a project that was to have engaged 800 workers over the next two years.

Merck signed a long-term lease on the London site in 2022, which is being developed by Precis Advisory Ltd. Extensive building work has already taken place by main contractor Mace, with a topping out celebration in July marking the placing of the final steel beam of the building. The development is directly opposite the central commuter hub of King’s Cross station. Construction was meant to finalise in late 2027.

It said the decision stemmed from a company evaluation of its research capabilities “and reflects the challenges of the UK not making meaningful progress towards addressing the lack of investment in the life science industry and the overall undervaluation of innovative medicines and vaccines by successive UK governments”.

It said it would also close down its activities in two London labs by the end of the year, leading to 125 job losses.

This year, Merck announced several major US investments, including a $1 billion site in Delaware to produce biologics and its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, which is expected to create more than 4,500 jobs.

Merck confirmed the news first reported by The Financial Times, which had quoted the company as saying: “Simply put, the UK is not internationally competitive.”

The British government spokesman said that “the UK has become the most attractive place to invest in the world, but we know there is more work to do”.

He said the government recognised that the decision would dismay Merck employees in the country, and it “stands ready to support those affected”.

Merck is in the process of cutting $3 billion from its annual spending, an effort the company said will reduce its real estate holdings around the world. The company said it is increasing its overall investment in research with a particular focus on the US. After the cuts, Merck will continue to employ about 1,600 people across the UK, according to a spokesman.

