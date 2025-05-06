New vehicles at Tilbury Docks in Essex, south-east England. Under the deal, India is opening its market to cars. Getty Images
New vehicles at Tilbury Docks in Essex, south-east England. Under the deal, India is opening its market to cars. Getty Images

Banking

Business

India and UK secure 'landmark' trade deal in shadow of Trump tariffs

Long-coveted free trade pact aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5bn a year

Paul Carey
Paul Carey
London

May 06, 2025