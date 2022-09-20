Abu Dhabi National Hotels to develop $272m luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah

Abu Dhabi National Hotels is investing more than Dh1 billion ($272 million) to develop a luxury resort on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island as the company expands its operations amid the UAE’s tourism sector recovery from the coronavirus slowdown.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company will develop a 1,000-room resort on a 1 million square-foot site overlooking the Arabian Gulf, it said on Tuesday.

“At ADNH, we are confident that our investment in Ras Al Khaimah will create strong returns to our shareholders and enhance the UAE as a leading travel and hospitality destination,” said chief executive Khalid Anib.

“This luxury resort will complement our existing portfolio across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

The UAE’s tourism continues to recover from Covid-19 on the back of government initiatives and effective measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

Revenue from the tourism sector exceeded Dh19bn during the first half of this year and the total number of hotel guests during the period reached 12 million — an increase of 42 per cent, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said last week.

Ras Al Khaimah “has strengthened its reputation as an investment, hospitality and tourism hub, attracting high-profile investments and featuring world-class assets”, Abdulla Al Abdooli, chief executive of Marjan, the developer behind the Al Marjan Island project, said.

“The investment by ADNH to develop a luxury resort in Al Marjan Island reflects its confidence in the potential of the destination and will catalyse additional investments.”

Al Marjan Island has more than 3,000 hotel rooms. Photo: Radisson Hotels

Abu Dhabi’s biggest developer Aldar Properties is also boosting investments in Ras Al Khaimah.

In July, Aldar bought Ras Al Khaimah’s DoubleTree by Hilton Resort and Spa Marjan Island, as well as an adjacent beachfront development plot for Dh810m, as it expands its hospitality and leisure investment portfolio in the UAE.

The developer bought Al Hamra Mall in February and Rixos Bab Al Bahr in April, with the company's total investments in the emirate rising to Dh2bn.

Al Marjan Island has more than 3,000 hotel rooms, including Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Rixos Bab Al Bahr Hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort and Spa Marjan Island, and Marjan Island Resort and Spa.

ADNH owns a number of hotels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai including Radisson Blu hotel and Resort Abu Dhabi, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach and Address Dubai Mall, among others.

The company reported about Dh110m in profit in the second quarter of 2022 compared to Dh34.3m during the same period last year on the back of higher revenue. It owns assets worth Dh9.6bn as of June 30, according to its financial statement.