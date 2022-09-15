Abu Dhabi Business Events Week to explore new business tourism opportunities

Abu Dhabi Business Events Week, which will focus on developing the emirate's meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry, will be held on September 26 and 27 at Manarat Al Saadiyat.

Launched last year by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, the events week aims to provide a platform for business tourism experts and industry operators to learn and collaborate through panel discussions, workshops and networking sessions.

Business events generate immense value and opportunities for the destination and the entire tourism ecosystem, said Mubarak Al Shamisi, ADCEB’s director.

“It is crucial to create platforms … that enable knowledge-sharing, networking and professional development among Mice professionals and leaders.

“The event also provides us with an opportunity to showcase Abu Dhabi’s strong Mice capabilities and world-class infrastructure, in addition to highlighting the array of inspiring, exciting and restorative experiences that visitors can explore at their own pace,” Mr Al Shamisi said.

The global Mice industry is predicted to reach $1.78 billion by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 6.1 per cent in the coming years, from $916.1 million in 2019, according to research company Next Move Strategy Consulting.

Abu Dhabi, which is boosting its tourism infrastructure, is also focusing on the Mice sector to attract larger corporate groups as the industry begins to pick up again following Covid-19.

As part of this, ADCEB recently launched the Advantage Abu Dhabi 2.0 initiative, which offers event organisers support throughout the event planning cycle, including financial assistance and destination-driven value-adds that generate business opportunities for local suppliers.

ADCEB also partnered with Etihad Airways to further bolster support for Mice groups travelling to Abu Dhabi, by offering them discounted air tickets, group booking discounts, complimentary flights and special flight rates for inspection trips to the city.

Earlier this year, the entity also teamed up with Miral to attract larger corporate groups to the UAE capital. As part of the partnership, a business event fund was launched, specifically targeting business events and corporate groups with more than 500 attendees.

At the event this month, experts will cover various industry topics and trends, including event bidding strategies, digital disruption and sustainability to support the Mice sector's growth.

Key industry groups including the International Congress and Convention Association, the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, the Professional Convention Management Association, and the International Association of Exhibitions and Events, will also attend the event.