Saudi Arabia sets up body to regulate tourism activity on Red Sea coast

Saudi Arabia is setting up a new body to regulate tourism activity along the Red Sea coast and protect its environment.

The Saudi Red Sea Authority will streamline regulations to encourage investment and provide support to small and medium-sized enterprises involved in marine recreational and tourism activities along the coast, the kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

I thank @KingSalman and HRH the Crown Prince for approving the Saudi Red Sea Authority. It will work to enable a thriving tourism economy throughout the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, with sustainability at its heart. — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) November 30, 2021

“The Red Sea’s natural environment is one of our greatest assets. This will support our ambitious plans for tourism development, generate new job opportunities for Saudi citizens and help us to attract international and domestic tourists, meeting our target of 100 million visitors by 2030,” Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism, said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is rapidly transforming its economy as it aims to reduce its dependence on oil, nurture domestic industries, boost jobs and diversify revenue.

The Arab world’s largest economy is developing a number of tourism projects, including Neom, a $500 billion futuristic city comprising a nature reserve, coral reefs and heritage sites on a number of islands along the Red Sea, and Qiddiya, a huge entertainment and sports project. Both will be in the capital.

The Red Sea Development Company is also building a mega-tourism project on Saudi Arabia’s west coast.

The SRSA will play a key role in “stimulating the creation of a prosperous local tourism economy along Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coastline, while preserving and protecting the sea’s pristine environment”, the ministry said.

Chaired by Mr Al Khateeb, the SRSA board will comprise a number of officials, as well as the chief executives of Neom companies and the Red Sea Development Company, according to the statement.

Tourism is expected to account for more than 10 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2030 – up from 3 per cent currently – and provide one million jobs. The country earlier this year set up a $4bn fund to develop the tourism industry.