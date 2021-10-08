Geneva motor show postponed to 2023 amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Geneva International Motor Show, which was scheduled to be held next year in February, has been cancelled because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

The event will now be held in 2023, according to the organisers on Friday. The event was also cancelled this year and in 2020 because of the spread of the pandemic.

“The direct and indirect issues relating to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic left the organisers with no alternative,” the organisers of the event said.

“On the one hand, direct issues of the pandemic include continued travel restrictions for international exhibitors, visitors, and journalists. On the other hand, indirect issues of the pandemic, such as the semiconductor shortage, have presented car manufacturers with new priorities that they need to solve first.”

Travel restrictions are still in place in many countries as a result of the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, hampering the movement of people and goods. But economies are reopening as infection numbers drop in many countries.

"Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event like [the show],” said Maurice Turrettini, president of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile.

“But we see this decision as a postponement, rather than a cancellation. I am confident that the Geneva International Motor Show will come back stronger than ever in 2023."

Started in 1905, the event attracts more than 10,000 journalists and more than 600,000 visitors from around the world. Geneva-based foundation Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile organises the event every year.

The World Economic Forum, another major event in Switzerland, will return as an in-person event from January 17-21, 2022, under the theme of “working together, restoring trust”.