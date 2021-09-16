World Economic Forum's Davos meeting returns as in-person event in 2022

Annual meeting of world and industry leaders was cancelled this year because of the pandemic

Next year’s WEF meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Salah Malkawi for The National

Alkesh Sharma
Sep 16, 2021

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos will return as an in-person event from January 17-21, 2022, under the theme of “working together, restoring trust”.

“The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes,” Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of WEF, said on Thursday.

“In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever. Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global co-operation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions.”

About 3,000 high-level executives and officials, and leaders of more than 50 countries, gather annually for the meeting in the Swiss ski resort. However, it was cancelled this year over safety concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers are working closely with the Swiss authorities, as well as with experts and national and international health organisations to “put in place measures for the meeting that are appropriate and adapted to the context”, the WEF said.

During the week-long gathering, world and industry leaders discuss the most pressing global, regional and industry issues.

Next year’s meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, the WEF said.

“The pandemic has exacerbated fractures across society. It is a critical year for leaders to come together and shape the necessary partnerships and policies … the meeting will bring together forward-thinking leaders to drive multi-stakeholder collaboration and address the world’s most pressing challenges,” it said.

Ahead of the meeting, the forum will host the fifth Sustainable Development Impact Summit online from September 20-23. The summit will be convened under the theme “shaping an equitable, inclusive and sustainable recovery” and it aims to drive action and build momentum for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Updated: September 16th 2021, 4:33 PM
