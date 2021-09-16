Next year’s WEF meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Salah Malkawi for The National

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos will return as an in-person event from January 17-21, 2022, under the theme of “working together, restoring trust”.

“The pandemic has brought far-reaching changes,” Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of WEF, said on Thursday.

“In a world full of uncertainty and tension, personal dialogue is more important than ever. Leaders have an obligation to work together and rebuild trust, increase global co-operation and work towards sustainable, bold solutions.”

About 3,000 high-level executives and officials, and leaders of more than 50 countries, gather annually for the meeting in the Swiss ski resort. However, it was cancelled this year over safety concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers are working closely with the Swiss authorities, as well as with experts and national and international health organisations to “put in place measures for the meeting that are appropriate and adapted to the context”, the WEF said.

During the week-long gathering, world and industry leaders discuss the most pressing global, regional and industry issues.

Next year’s meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, the WEF said.

“The pandemic has exacerbated fractures across society. It is a critical year for leaders to come together and shape the necessary partnerships and policies … the meeting will bring together forward-thinking leaders to drive multi-stakeholder collaboration and address the world’s most pressing challenges,” it said.

Ahead of the meeting, the forum will host the fifth Sustainable Development Impact Summit online from September 20-23. The summit will be convened under the theme “shaping an equitable, inclusive and sustainable recovery” and it aims to drive action and build momentum for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

The biog Favourite car: Ferrari Likes the colour: Black Best movie: Avatar Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in media production from the Higher Colleges of Technology and diploma in production from the New York Film Academy

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

The Bio Favourite place in UAE: Al Rams pearling village What one book should everyone read: Any book written before electricity was invented. When a writer willingly worked under candlelight, you know he/she had a real passion for their craft Your favourite type of pearl: All of them. No pearl looks the same and each carries its own unique characteristics, like humans Best time to swim in the sea: When there is enough light to see beneath the surface

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

Company Profile Company name: Big Farm Brothers Started: September 2020 Founders: Vishal Mahajan and Navneet Kaur Based: Dubai Investment Park 1 Industry: food and agriculture Initial investment: $205,000 Current staff: eight to 10 Future plan: to expand to other GCC markets

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Champions League quarter-final, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Tuesday, 11pm (UAE) Matches can be watched on BeIN Sports