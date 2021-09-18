Indonesia plans to reopen to tourists from some countries as Covid cases fall

An all but empty street in a tourist area of Kuta in Bali, Indonesia, where the government plans to welcome tourists from some countries in October. EPA

Indonesia may allow foreign tourists to start returning to the popular resort island of Bali and other parts of the country by October after a sharp fall in Covid-19 case numbers, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Friday.

The South-East Asian nation intends to move cautiously to reopen its borders after a devastating second virus wave, driven by the Delta variant.

Mr Luhut, Co-ordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said the addition of confirmed cases of Covid-19 had dropped by 94.5 per cent since a peak in mid-July.

"We are happy today that the reproduction rate is below 1 ... it is the lowest during the pandemic and is indicating the pandemic is under control," Mr Luhut said.

Other positive signs included the national hospital bed occupancy rate falling below 15 per cent, while the positivity rate, or the proportion of people tested who are positive, was below 5 per cent, he said.

Mr Luhut said if the trend continued "we are very confident" that Bali could be reopened by October.

South Korea, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand are among the first countries from where the government is considering accepting foreign citizens, given the low virus spread in those nations, he said.

Indonesia's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told Reuters this week that reopening to foreigners also hinged upon 70 per cent of the target population receiving their first Covid-19 shot.

More than 21 per cent of the targeted 208 million have been fully vaccinated, while almost 40 per cent have received their first shot, according to health ministry data.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Picture of Joumblatt and Hariri breaking bread sets Twitter alight Mr Joumblatt’s pessimism regarding the Lebanese political situation didn’t stop him from enjoying a cheerful dinner on Tuesday with several politicians including Mr Hariri. Caretaker Culture Minister Ghattas Khoury tweeted a picture of the group sitting around a table at a discrete fish restaurant in Beirut’s upscale Sodeco area. Mr Joumblatt told The National that the fish served at Kelly’s Fish lounge had been very good. “They really enjoyed their time”, remembers the restaurant owner. “Mr Hariri was taking selfies with everybody”. Mr Hariri and Mr Joumblatt often have dinner together to discuss recent political developments. Mr Joumblatt was a close ally of Mr Hariri’s assassinated father, former prime minister Rafik Hariri. The pair were leading figures in the political grouping against the 15-year Syrian occupation of Lebanon that ended after mass protests in 2005 in the wake of Rafik Hariri’s murder. After the younger Hariri took over his father’s mantle in 2004, the relationship with Mr Joumblatt endured. However, the pair have not always been so close. In the run-up to the election last year, Messrs Hariri and Joumblatt went months without speaking over an argument regarding the new proportional electoral law to be used for the first time. Mr Joumblatt worried that a proportional system, which Mr Hariri backed, would see the influence of his small sect diminished. With so much of Lebanese politics agreed in late-night meetings behind closed doors, the media and pundits put significant weight on how regularly, where and with who senior politicians meet. In the picture, alongside Messrs Khoury and Hariri were Mr Joumbatt and his wife Nora, PSP politician Wael Abou Faour and Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon Nazih el Nagari. The picture of the dinner led to a flurry of excitement on Twitter that it signified an imminent government formation. “God willing, white smoke will rise soon and Walid Beik [a nickname for Walid Joumblatt] will accept to give up the minister of industry”, one user replied to the tweet. “Blessings to you…We would like you to form a cabinet”, wrote another. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether these wishes come true.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200

Winner: Miqyaas, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Shanty Star, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Alkaamel, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Speedy Move, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​

Winner: Quartier Francois, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

