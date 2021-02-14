Etisalat’s 2020 net profit rises by 3.8% to Dh9bn

In January, Etisalat increased the foreign ownership cap from 20 per cent to 49 per cent to attract more external investors. Courtesy Etisalat

Etisalat, the UAE’s biggest telecoms operator, reported a 3.8 per cent rise in net profit last year despite a marginal decline in revenue.

Net profit attributable to equity holders in the 12 months ended December 31 rose to Dh9.03 billion, compared with Dh8.69bn a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Sunday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as it announced its preliminary results.

Revenue declined by 0.9 per cent to Dh51.7bn during the period.

“This is mainly attributable to [the] Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in a temporary lockdown, restricted mobility and [a] travel ban, resulting in reduced activities in most of our markets that negatively [affected] revenue,” Etisalat said.

Audited financial statements for entire year and the fourth quarter of 2020 will be disclosed next Monday.

Etisalat, which had a monopoly until the UAE’s second telecoms operator du entered the market in 2007, said operating profit increased by 10.3 per cent annually to more than Dh13bn last year.

The company’s earnings per share grew slightly to Dh1.04 last year, compared with Dh1 a year earlier.

Last month, Etisalat increased its foreign ownership limit from 20 per cent to 49 per cent to attract more external investors.

The telecoms operator, which was established more than four decades ago and has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, has 149 million subscribers in 16 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Sixty per cent of the company is owned by the Emirates Investment Authority while the remainder is floated on the ADX.

Etisalat appointed Hatem Dowidar as group chief executive in December to replace Saleh Al Abdooli, who stepped down for personal reasons.

Mr Dowidar had been serving as acting chief executive since May and was previously head of the company’s international business.

Last week, du reported a 16.7 per cent drop in full-year net profit to Dh1.4bn. Its total revenue for the year declined by about 11 per cent to Dh11.1bn.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Results 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m Winner No Riesgo Al Maury, Szczepan Mazur (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer) 5.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Marwa W’Rsan, Sam Hitchcott, Jaci Wickham. 6pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m Winner Dahess D’Arabie, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi. 6.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m Winner Safin Al Reef, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,200m Winner Thulbaseera Al Jasra, Shakir Al Balushi, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 7.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh 80,000 2,200m Winner Autumn Pride, Szczepan Mazur, Helal Al Alawi.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

