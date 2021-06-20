Dubai-based e-commerce firm The Luxury Closet raises $14m to expand its operations

Regional and international investors are backing the firm, which specialises in selling pre-owned luxury goods

Kunal Kapoor, founder and chief executive of The Luxury Closet, an online site that allows people to buy and sell authentic designer items, such as handbags, clothes, watches and jewellery, at discounted prices. Courtesy: The Luxury Closet
Kunal Kapoor, founder and chief executive of The Luxury Closet, an online site that allows people to buy and sell authentic designer items, such as handbags, clothes, watches and jewellery, at discounted prices. Courtesy: The Luxury Closet

Dubai-based e-commerce firm The Luxury Closet raised $14 million in new funding to expand its operations globally as the coronavirus pandemic spurs a surge in online sales and demand for recycled fashion.

The latest funding round was led by GMP Investments, the company said on Sunday. Other backers include Dubai’s HB Investments, Saudi Arabia’s Nazer Group, Middle East Venture Partners and MLM Investment Company.

Launched in 2012, The Luxury Closet resells luxury goods in 85 countries on its marketplace platform.

“The capital raised will accelerate The Luxury Closet’s already robust global growth with the company set to magnify its presence in markets outside the UAE and execute on a clear strategy ... within the international high-end luxury resale market,” The Luxury Closet said.

Online shopping gained momentum after governments around the world introduced movement restrictions to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Retail companies beefed up their digital operations and repurposed their businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

E-commerce sales are set to triple in the Mena region to $28.5 billion in 2022, from $8.3bn in 2017, according to research from Bain & Company and Google.

“Re-sale is the future of shopping. We expect one in six transactions to be pre-owned by the end of the decade,” Kunal Kapoor, chief executive and founder of The Luxury Closet, said.

“This marks a paradigm shift in consumer choice and the value chain of the fashion and retail industry. What we are excited about most is leading the industry to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future”.

Venture capital firm Middle East Venture Partners, which focuses on the early growth stage of Middle East start-ups, has backed The Luxury Closet in each successive funding round, according to the statement.

Read More

Manfred Meyer, left, and Philip Johnston founded Opontia in March. The company buys smaller e-commerce businesses and scales them. Courtesy OpontiaDubai-based Opontia raises $20m to acquire and grow e-commerce brands

Abu Dhabi’s Ghadan Ventures Fund invests in medical devices start-up SonoStik

“Being eco-friendly is so important to us as family and an organisation, and The Luxury Closet advocates that by recycling luxury fashion,” Mona Kattan, president of HB Investments, said. “Having a platform that allows us to re-sell and buy luxurious items at an affordable cost is so meaningful to us because it opens up the accessibility to more people and also reduces the incentive to buy counterfeits."

Awad Capital, a Dubai Financial Services Authority-regulated firm, acted as a financial adviser to the company in securing the funds. Drake Star Partners, a global technology focused investment bank, also supported the company in the transaction.

Start-ups in the Mena region secured $1.03bn in funding last year, 13 per cent more than in 2019, according to data platform Magnitt.

Updated: June 20, 2021 12:05 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Startups
Jihad Sadiq, founder and managing director of FortyGuard.  The company aims to work with 1,300 clients in various sectors to offer its services related to mitigating heat in cities. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Generation Start-up: FortyGuard looks to mitigate effects of extreme heat on cities

Technology
The Amman skyline. Venture capital firm Flat6Labs on Wednesday said it will support up to 90 startups over a period of five years in Jordan. Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel Amman

Flat6Labs launches $20m fund to support early stage start-ups in Jordan

Technology
Set up in March 2019, Hub71 is a start-up incubator based within the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate's financial free zone. Victor Besa/The National

Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 partners with New York’s Modus Capital to support early stage start-ups

Technology
ShalaOnline co-founder Tamara Hachem sensed a significant gap in the market for yoga and meditation classes in Arabic. Courtesy Tamara Hachem

Generation start-up: how an online yoga studio is using AI to promote wellness

Economy
Janardan Dalmia, founder and chief executive of Trukkin, sees a lot of potential in the MENAP region. Courtesy Trukkin

Trukkin raises $7m to boost growth and tech infrastructure

Technology
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast