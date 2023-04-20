Facebook users can apply for part of a $725m settlement

Anyone who had a Facebook account from May 2007 to December 2022 can now apply to receive a portion of a $725 million lawsuit settlement.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, agreed in December to the settlement after claims that it improperly shared user information with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.

The company agreed to pay the multimillion-dollar settlement, but “expressly denies any liability or wrongdoing”, its lawsuit settlement page says.

A final approval hearing will take place on September 7, but people can apply now to potentially receive a payment.

Users have until August 25 to apply, either through an online application or by mailing in their forms.

Applicants must provide their name, address, contact information, date of birth, Facebook user information and payment information.

Those seeking a payout must have resided in the US at any time between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022, inclusively, to be eligible for the payments.

The total amount users could receive will vary based on the number of submitted claims and how long someone was a Facebook user during the period. Millions of Facebook users could potentially submit a claim.

Administrative costs and lawyer fees will also be deducted before the settlement is released.

Facebook said in 2018 that the data of 87 million users was shared without their consent with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy firm used by former US president Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz's presidential campaigns.

The scandal led to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress in 2020.