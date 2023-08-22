Facebook users can apply for part of a $725m settlement

Facebook users who had an account any time from May 2007 to December 2022 can still apply to receive a portion of a $725 million lawsuit settlement agreed to by the company.

Users have until August 25 to apply, either through an online application or by mailing in their forms.

The settlement was agreed on last year following claims the company improperly shared information with Cambridge Analytica and other third parties.

The US District Court for the Northern District of California has a final approval hearing on September 7, but users can apply in advance.

If approved, Meta, Facebook's parent company, will establish a settlement fund of $725 million to valid claims submitted, as well as expenses and other costs.

The company agreed to pay the multimillion-dollar settlement, but “expressly denies any liability or wrongdoing”, its lawsuit settlement page says.

Applicants must provide their name, address, contact information, date of birth, Facebook user information and payment information.

Those seeking a payout must have resided in the US at any time between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, inclusively, to be eligible for the payments.

The total amount users could receive will vary based on the number of submitted claims and how long someone was a Facebook user during the period. Millions of Facebook users could potentially submit a claim.

"The answer depends on how many Settlement Class Members submit valid claims and how long you were a user on Facebook during the Class Period," the settlement page said.

Administrative costs and lawyer fees will also be deducted before the settlement is released.

Settlement payments will be distributed once the court grants final approval of the settlement and after any appeals are resolved.

Facebook said in 2018 that the data of 87 million users was shared without their consent with Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy firm used by former US president Donald Trump and senator Ted Cruz's presidential campaigns.

The scandal led to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress in 2020.