Google to cut back on employee perks and services to hit savings target

Google is cutting back costs by reducing employees’ incentives and perks — such as free snacks, shuttle services and fitness sessions — to meet its savings target, even as it seeks to boost investment in technologies such as generative artificial intelligence.

The company said it is adjusting its office services in line with the new hybrid culture and that one of its key OKRs (objectives and key results) is to deliver “durable savings through improved velocity and efficiency”.

Cafes, micro-kitchens and other facilities will be tailored to better match how and when they are being used, Google’s chief financial officer Ruth Porat told employees in a memo seen by The National.

Decisions will be based on data, she said.

For example, if a cafe is seeing a lower volume of use on certain days, the company will close it on those days and pivot its focus and resources towards other important stuff.

“Similarly, we will consolidate micro-kitchens in buildings where we are seeing more waste than value. We will also shift some fitness classes and shuttle schedules based on how they are being used,” Ms Porat said.

“This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI.”

In February, the company launched a new conversational AI service, Bard, to rival Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

So far, Google has opened limited public access to select consumers in the US and the UK. Last week, the company’s chief executive Sundar Pichai said that Google will soon launch an upgraded version of Bard.

Alphabet's share price was up by about 0.51 per cent during premarket trading on Tuesday to $104.89. The stock has fallen more than 27 per cent over the past year.

These latest cost-cutting measures by Google follow layoffs in different departments.

The company said in January that it was making 12,000 staff redundant — about 6 per cent of its nearly 190,000 employees — after a review across product areas and functions.

This comes amid a wave of layoffs across the technology industry.

In January, Verily, a biotechnology unit of Google parent company Alphabet, said it was cutting about 15 per cent of its staff.

In recent months, Google has also cancelled its next-generation Pixelbook laptop and permanently closed its cloud-gaming service Stadia to cut costs.

Google is also cutting costs on general office accessories and equipment, such as staplers, tapes and laptops, it said in its latest memo.

“Today's devices have a much longer lifespan and greater performance and reliability, so we have made changes to what's available and how often it's replaced … while making sure that people have what they need to perform their role,” Ms Porat said.

“Because equipment is a significant expense for a company of our size, we will be able to save meaningfully here.”

Google said is also aiming to improve its external procurement processes — from software to equipment to professional services — to save money.

“As one part of this, we are piloting an improved buying hub that helps teams find suppliers that we've negotiated great rates with,” Ms Porat said.

“Most of the other large changes and savings won't be visible to most Googlers but will make a noticeable difference to our costs … these are big, multi-year efforts.”

The latest moves come after Alphabet, the world's largest provider of search and video advertisements, reported a 33 per cent drop in 2022 fourth-quarter net profit on an annual basis.

The company’s net profit dropped to about $13.6 billion in the three months through to the end of December, compared with the same period in 2021, as advertising revenue fell.