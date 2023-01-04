CES 2023: 10 things to look out for

The Consumer Electronics Show 2023 — one of the biggest technology trade fairs in the world — is taking place in Las Vegas from January 5-8, and global leaders in consumer electronics will take the opportunity to unveil groundbreaking innovations.

Like last year, CES 2023 will be a hybrid affair and organisers are aiming to reach pre-pandemic levels. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which runs the annual show, will also live-stream select parts of the event, including keynote sessions.

Organisers are expecting more than 100,000 people from more than 100 countries to attend. Last year, about 45,000 people attended the event in person.

The show floor — which will feature about 1,000 new exhibitors and one of the largest car shows — will be over two million square feet, almost 50 per cent bigger than last year’s event.

“We are thrilled with the show’s momentum … we will learn about emerging global economic trends, what’s next in health care, automotive, Web3, metaverse and see the nexus of technology for good,” said Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive of CTA.

“Tech advances are helping to solve the world’s greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead.”

The theme for this year's CES is: “How technology is addressing the world’s biggest challenges.”

A Motional autonomous driving car at the CES 2023. Motional is a joint venture between Aptiv, a global automotive technology company, and Hyundai Motor. AFP

This year’s focus is on pioneering technology such as the metaverse, 5G, FoodTech, space technology, drones, self-driving cars, smart homes, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

Here, The National takes a look at the 10 major trends at this year's extravaganza:

Digital health

The Covid-19 pandemic, which upended the global economy and shuttered many businesses, has shown that consumers want to take their health into their own hands.

CES 2023 is bringing even more digital health innovations and brands to the global stage, showing how rapidly this market is growing, CTA said. It will showcase advancements in digital therapeutics, mental wellness, women’s health technology and telemedicine.

CTA’s digital health studio will feature the latest in technology for diagnostic and treatment functions while highlighting the importance of remote connectivity for accessible healthcare.

An electronic roller-skating device by Rollkers is tested during the CES 2023 Unveiled event in Las Vegas. Bloomberg

Sustainability on top

Global brands such as Samsung, John Deere, Siemens and LG will show how innovation can conserve energy and increase power generation.

Through their latest products and technologies, they will emphasise creating sustainable agricultural systems, powering smart cities and supporting easy access to clean water.

Web3 and metaverse

For the first time, CES will have a dedicated metaverse area on the show floor. Exhibitors will showcase sensory technology that builds immersive, interactive digital worlds.

CoinDesk’s Web3 Studio will showcase the latest technologies in the fields of Web3, metaverse and blockchain.

Gaston LaChaize of Moonbikes Motors uses virtual-reality goggles as he sits on an electric snowbike during the CES Unveiled press event in Las Vegas. Reuters

Web3 is the next evolutionary step of the internet, with blockchain, decentralisation, openness and greater user utility among its core components.

Human security for all

The UN Trust Fund for Human Security, in partnership with CTA, will support the global campaign Human Security for All (HS4A) at CES.

With unprecedented global challenges, the HS4A campaign aims to promote collaboration and innovation across all industries and all countries to improve the human experience.

Cars and mobility

CES will feature global car launches and speeches from top executives from car makers such as BMW and Stellantis. It will also showcase the latest in self-driving technology, electric vehicles and personal mobility devices for land, air and sea.

“The automotive sector will be bigger than ever, making it one of the largest auto shows in the world with nearly 300 exhibitors,” CTA said in a statement.

HyperX’s new gaming gadgets

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP, will be unveiling a series of new gadgets for the gaming and e-sports industry.

“CES is the perfect venue for HyperX to highlight our commitment to providing high-performance gaming products for all gamers … HyperX is bringing the latest products for gamers to enjoy with immersive and engaging gaming along with convenience and customisation,” said Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing at HyperX.

Microsoft Xbox video games are displayed during a media preview at CES 2023. AFP

LG to unveil its second-generation line-up

South Korean technology manufacturer LG will unveil its second-generation LG Signature home appliance line-up at the event.

The new products will include a refrigerator, a washer and dryer paired with LCD touch panels, an air conditioner, an air purifier and smart TVs.

The company will also unveil its first cordless stick vacuum cleaner that will offer steam-mopping functionality.

Fitness technology

In a world focused on human well-being, advances in wearable devices take fitness and daily activity to the next level.

CES will highlight how sensor technology, smart fabrics, cloud computing and flexible membranes are helping to boost activity and extend connectivity. It will show the latest developments in digital fitness that aim to make workouts and outdoor activities fun and more informative.

A user demonstrates Shiftall's full-body tracking device, including the mutalk bluetooth microphone over his mouth and FlipVR controllers, for playing VR in the metaverse during a press event at CES 2023. Getty

Visitors to the event can explore fitness tracking devices, smart fabrics for heart-rate monitoring and other solutions and products aimed at specific lifestyle markets.

Robotics and drones

CES aims to explore the intelligent, autonomous machines transforming everything from mobility and delivery to production and manufacturing.

Global businesses will show how robotics and drone technology have become instrumental to increasing safety, improving accuracy and reducing waste.

Smart cities

The CES smart cities domain represents the entire connected ecosystem that brings together technology, solutions, players and audiences.

A device by OneThird tests an avocado's ripeness during the CES Unveiled event in Las Vegas. Bloomberg

It will discover how future-forward cities are using technologies — such as Internet of Things, 5G connectivity, smart cars, AI and data analytics — to optimise operations, efficiently manage resources and improve the relationship between government and citizens.