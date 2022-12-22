Abu Dhabi’s G42 Cloud partners with Dell to boost digital transformation

G42 Cloud, a unit of Abu Dhabi's artificial intelligence company G42, is teaming up with Dell Technologies to help boost digital transformation in the UAE using cloud technology.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will work on various areas including private cloud solutions, consulting and other IT-related services to help customers manage their business operations securely, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The preliminary agreement “allows us to explore both companies’ wide range of offerings and support our customers to maximise their business outcomes”, said Talal Al Kaissi, chief executive of G42 Cloud, adding that the partnership will unlock new opportunities for the two companies in the UAE and abroad.

“Cloud technologies today are helping economies expand and meet new market demands. G42 Cloud is focused on driving value and helping businesses to succeed in a digital-first world.”

The adoption of cloud technology is growing because of the increase in data consumption and evolving economic and societal landscapes that have become increasingly digital.

Global end-user spending on public cloud services alone is expected to approach the $600 billion mark in 2023, with inflationary pressures dictating how much growth the industry will be able to carve out, a study by Gartner showed.

The market, where demand grew as the consumption of data significantly increased during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, is projected to reach more than $490 billion in 2022, and is forecast to jump almost 21 per cent to about $592 billion next year, the US-based research company said in a report last month.

“We are happy to work with G42 Cloud in its efforts to encourage organisations to build a robust digital future,” said Walid Yehia, general manager of Dell Technologies in the UAE.

Last month, G42 Cloud signed an agreement with German software major SAP to help companies accelerate their digital transformation using cloud technology.

Under the partnership, SAP services will be used in the operations of companies in the public sector and regulated enterprises, as well as customer initiatives in the private sector, G42 Cloud said at the time.

Mubadala-backed G42, the parent company of G42 Cloud, is also teaming up with New York-based non-profit company OceanX, Jakarta’s G-Tech Digital Asia and the Indonesian government to boost ocean research.