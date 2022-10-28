Elon Musk closes $44bn Twitter deal with tech company's CEO and CFO fired, reports say

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday after tumultuous months of back-and-forth, during which the billionaire questioned the actual numbers of users on the social media platform but finally gave way as a drawn out litigation process neared.

The closing of the deal was reported by various media citing unnamed sources and investors and no official announcement or regulatory filing has indicated the agreement was finalised. The New York Stock Exchange told investors it would suspend trading in Twitter shares before Friday's opening bell in anticipation of the deal's completion.

Mr Musk, the world's richest man who is also active on Twitter with 110 million followers, and the social media company were given until October 28 by a US judge to finalise the deal, which has dragged on since April.

The billionaire had stalled the deal since offering to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share in April, citing his concerns over fake accounts on the social media platform.

A court filing in May showed that 5 per cent of Twitter's 229 million users were bots. Mr Musk has vowed to “defeat the spam bots” upon closing the deal.

Mr Musk has not officially made any statement but retweeted a picture of him at the coffee bar in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, surrounded by its staff.

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning, CNBC reported citing sources.

Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety was reportedly fired, the Washington Post reported.

Mr Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May, alleging that the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.