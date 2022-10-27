Elon Musk not seeking to turn Twitter into 'free-for-all hellscape'

Billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday said he was buying Twitter to “try to help humanity”, in an apparent effort to sooth advertisers' concerns that the Tesla founder's plans to promote free speech by cutting back on content moderation could result in a more toxic environment.

Addressing those advertisers in a lengthy message, Mr Musk said much of the speculation over why he bought Twitter and his views on advertising “are wrong”.

An image from the Twitter page of Elon Musk shows him entering Twitter headquarters carrying a sink. AP

“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” he said.

Mr Musk said increasing polarisation fuelled by traditional media has damaged the “opportunity for dialogue” on the platform.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

“That is why I bought Twitter. I didn't do it because it would be easy. I didn't do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.”

He added that the platform “must be warm and welcoming to all” and that users should be able to choose their desired experiences.

But Twitter cannot become a “free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences”, he added.

The lengthy Twitter message comes a day before Mr Musk is expected to close his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, bringing to an end a months-long process that at one point appeared to be headed for court.

Friday's deadline to close the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court earlier this month.

The New York Stock Exchange notified investors it will suspend trading in Twitter shares before the opening bell on Friday in anticipation of the deal being closed.

Twitter's stock was up 1.11 per cent at $53.94 per cent as of noon ET on Thursday.

Mr Musk on Wednesday walked into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday, carrying a sink.

“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he tweeted.

The world's richest person also changed his Twitter profile to include the title “Chief Twit”.

The Washington Post, citing interviews and documents, reported last week that Mr Musk told prospective investors he plans to lay off 75 per cent of Twitter's workforce. The Post noted the job cuts were expected in the coming months regardless of ownership.

Twitter later clarified that there are no current plans for companywide layoffs.