Elon Musk arrives at Twitter HQ with a sink as deal nears completion

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, turned up at Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday with a kitchen sink.

“Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!” he tweeted, with the court-ordered deadline for his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform approaching.

Mr Musk and Twitter were given until October 28 to finalise the deal, which has rumbled on since April.

“Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!” he also tweeted, after earlier changing his title in his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit”.

Mr Musk told Twitter employees that he was not planning to cut thousands of jobs, Bloomberg reported.

The Washington Post reported last week that the billionaire told prospective investors in his proposed deal to buy Twitter that he planned to eliminate about 75 per cent of the platform's 7,500 workers, citing interviews and documents.

However, he denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the Twitter office, Bloomberg said.

Mr Musk had tried to walk away from the deal to buy Twitter in May, alleging that the company understated the number of bot and spam accounts on the social media platform, which started a series of lawsuits between the two parties.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk reversed course and said he would proceed with the deal on original terms.

“I think on Friday, we will get an announcement that says that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter,” Adam Badawi, a University of California law professor at the Berkeley campus, told AFP.

“I'm excited about the Twitter situation,” Mr Musk said during a recent Tesla earnings call.

“I think it's an asset that has just sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential, although obviously myself and the other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now.”