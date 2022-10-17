Nokia secures deal to supply Reliance Jio with 5G radio access network equipment

Indian telecoms operator Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major 5G equipment supplier as it prepares to expand its next-generation wireless services across the country.

Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network equipment in a deal stretching over several years, the Finnish company said on Monday.

“Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G massive MIMO antennas and remote radio heads to support different spectrum bands and self-organising network software,” it said.

5G data speeds in India are expected to be about 10 times faster than those of 4G, with the network considered to be vital for emerging technology such as self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

Reliance, India's biggest mobile carrier, snapped up airwaves worth $11 billion in a $19bn 5G spectrum auction in August and has already begun to offer 5G services in select cities. It is also working with Alphabet unit Google to release a budget 5G smartphone.

As India's telecoms providers begin to offer 5G services, the government is also pushing top mobile phone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung to prioritise releasing software upgrades to support 5G, amid concerns that many of their models are not ready for the high-speed service.

“Jio is committed to continuously investing in the latest network technologies to enhance the experience of all of its customers,” said Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani.

Meanwhile, the mobile carrier plans to raise an additional $1.5bn via external commercial borrowings to fund its 5G capital expenditure plans, Indian financial daily The Economic Times reported.