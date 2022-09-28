Tesla AI Day 2022: What is it and what will be revealed?

Electric car maker Tesla is holding its second AI Day on Friday, where the company is expected to share updates on its latest technological research and advancements.

Chief executive Elon Musk announced the event for September 30 via Twitter after a postponement earlier this year.

Known primarily for its vehicles, Tesla has invested efforts into advancing other technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics in order to boost its offerings.

The event poster shows two robotic hands forming the shape of a heart, perhaps a nod that its robotic project will be a part of the day's events on Friday.

"We may have an Optimus prototype working by then," Mr Musk announced in a tweet when he shared news of the AI Day postponement this June.

Optimus, or the "Tesla Bot", is a humanlike robot, which the company has promised will eventually handle simple everyday tasks or assist humans on potentially hazardous work. The chief executive also suggested it could replace humans in repetitive tasks in factories.

Mr Musk announced the robot project during the company's first AI Day held in August 2021, and Mr Musk then shared that there would be a prototype for this year.

He also claimed that production of the Optimus robot could start as early as 2023.

It is further expected that there will be updates on Tesla's Doja Chip, which is its in-house supercomputer chip that powers their autonomous driving technology. The company is also continuously developing its FSD Chip, which is their "Full Self-Driving" software, to power their future of autonomous driving services.

Mr Musk has publicly said there would be production of the RoboTaxi, an unmanned taxi service, by 2023 and Tesla followers are anticipating updates in advance of that goal. He suggested it would offer services like Uber.

The chief executive has also tweeted that AI Day is an event to attract new talent: "the purpose of AI Day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla."