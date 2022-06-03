Tesla Optimus: what we know so far about the robot

Tesla is already producing what chief executive Elon Musk views as “robots on wheels”, so it should come as little surprise to know that the world's most valuable car maker is also creating actual humanoid robots.

And when we say “robots”, that does mean the type we see in Hollywood sci-fi movies, where they move around and perform meaningful functions.

Here's what we know so far about the Tesla Optimus robot:

When will Optimus be ready?

The indication from Mr Musk is that it is not too far away.

He tweeted on Friday morning that Tesla's second AI Day would be pushed back from August until September 30 “as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then”.

He had earlier tweeted that “many cool updates” could be expected from the AI Day, while the actual purpose of the event is actually “to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla”, he said on May 18.

Optimus, which was originally known as the Tesla Bot, was first introduced in August 2021 during Tesla’s inaugural AI Day.

Tesla also unveiled a new computer chip at the event last year. The chip was designed entirely in-house and will be used in the company’s supercomputer, Dojo.

What will Optimus look like and do?

It is set to be about 173 centimetres tall and weigh about 57kg — an average size for an adult. It will be programmed to do various monotonous jobs such as assembling car parts, moving components around factories and picking up groceries.

Optimus will one day have “the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time”, Mr Musk has said.

It will be controlled by the same artificial intelligence systems that Tesla is developing for use in its electric vehicles.

In the future, “physical work will be a choice”, Mr Musk said. “Tesla is arguably the world’s biggest robotics company. Our cars are basically semi-sentient robots on wheels.”

Unlike in a host of movies, Mr Musk says the robot will be “friendly”, and is being built by humans for humans.

“At a mechanical level, you can run away from it — and most likely overpower it,” he said.

Technical imagery of the Optimus robot shows it is set to have a screen for useful information within the head area. It will be made of lightweight materials, contain 40 electromechanical actuators and have human-level hands.

A potential price or indication of how many will be produced has yet to be given.

Musk has highlighted the risks of robots and AI …

Yes, back in 2017, despite his own efforts to further the use of technology such as AI and robots, Mr Musk sounded a stern warning.

“I have access to the very most cutting edge AI, and I think people should be really concerned about it,” he said. Mr Musk went on to say it is “the biggest risk we face as a civilisation”.

“AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilisation, in a way that car accidents, airplane crashes, faulty drugs, or bad food were not,” he said.

What else does Tesla have in the pipeline?

The company is also working on a vehicle known as the robotaxi, which is set to be unveiled in next two years, with production expected to begin in 2024.

“It is going to be highly optimised for autonomy — meaning it will not have steering wheel or pedals,” said Mr Musk.

“There are a number of other innovations around it that I think are quite exciting, but it is fundamentally optimised to achieve the lowest fully considered cost per mile or kilometre when counting everything.”

Then there is the Cybertruck — a futuristic, angular, armoured-looking vehicle that is scheduled to enter production next year, bringing an end to a nearly three-year wait for early pre-production order holders.

The Tesla Semi, a battery-powered lorry, was unveiled in 2017 and is set to go into production next year. Reservations can be made on the company website.