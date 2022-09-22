Tesla recalls nearly 1 million vehicles over window glitch

Electric carmaker Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles covering all four of its models because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when rolled up, US safety regulators said in a filing.
In the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's filing, Tesla said the car windows' automatic reversal system may not correctly react when detecting an obstruction. The NHTSA said it is a violation of federal safety standards for powered windows.
The recall covers the Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles with certain models, ranging from 2017 to 2022, the safety regulator said in Thursday's filing.
Tesla technicians first discovered the problem during production testing from August 19-23. Earlier this month, the carmaker issued a voluntary recall.
The company said it plans to fix the problem through an over-the-air firmware update, so Tesla owners do not need to wait for service to be done on their vehicles. Cars in production and pre-delivery received the update, starting on September 13.
Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries or deaths as a result of the defect.
The Associated Press contributed to this report