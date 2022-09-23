Elon Musk 'activating Starlink' after US eases Iranian internet sanctions

SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted that he was activating his broadband service Starlink after the US Treasury Department announced it was easing internet sanctions on Iran after Tehran curtailed its citizens' access to social media.

The Treasury's move means that American technology companies can expand their businesses in Iran, allowing people living there to use secure platforms and services.

The updated guidance authorises the companies to offer access to social media platforms, cloud-based services and online maps.

Lifting the restrictions is aimed at bypassing Iranian censorship and surveillance efforts after more than 80 million people were cut off from WhatsApp and Instagram.

Protests have erupted across the country over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died last week while in the custody of Iran's morality police for allegedly not covering her hair properly.

“In the face of these steps, we are going to help make sure the Iranian people are not kept isolated and in the dark,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a statement.

In a response to a tweeted-out version of Mr Blinken's statement, Mr Musk said: “Activating Starlink …”

Activating Starlink … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2022

The hardware-based Starlink is likely not part of any of the categories listed in the updated guidance that can operate in Iran without notifying US authorities.

“That would be something they would need to write in to Treasury for,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Mr Musk had indicated earlier this week that his company would seek an exemption from sanctions on Iran to provide service to the country.

Starlink is meant for peaceful use only — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2022

Starlink is a satellite constellation system that uses low-orbit satellites to provide high-speed internet services to remote and rural locations.

Users who sign up for the service receive a kit that contains a Starlink satellite dish, a Wi-Fi router and cable.

Mr Musk on September 18 said that Starlink was now available on all seven continents.

