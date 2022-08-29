ADGM and Abu Dhabi Residents Office team up to encourage more investments

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (Adro) signed a preliminary agreement that aims to encourage more investments and retain talent in the UAE's capital.

The partnership means ADGM's digital services, which can be accessed through its AccessADGM platform, can be used for visa-related transactions, including nominations for Abu Dhabi golden visas, ADGM said in a statement on Monday.

The golden visas provide a wide range of benefits to its holders to encourage investments in the capital.

ADGM will also provide Adro access to global companies, who in turn will provide exclusive benefits to golden visa holders, particularly investors and entrepreneurs, it said.

#ADGM and @ADResidents have signed an MoU to enhance the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa nomination processes for all targeted categories and top talent locally and internationally.



This partnership seeks to help talents find their place among us and thrive beyond limits! — Abu Dhabi Global Market (@ADGlobalMarket) August 29, 2022

“This strategic partnership allows the office to access a large number of global companies and its diverse community of residents in the emirate,” said Hareb Al Mheiri, executive director of Adro, which is a unit of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

The move is “in line with our commitment to attract the best talents from around the world and ensure their long-term retainment in the emirate”, he said.

Golden visa holders in Abu Dhabi are entitled to exclusive commercial benefits, including discounts and offers on cars, property, health care, hospitality, health insurance and banking services.

Adro has already teamed up with companies across a number of industries to offer the incentives, with the aim of helping to accelerate the assimilation of golden visa holders into Abu Dhabi’s business community and further incentivise investment in the emirate’s economic development.

ADGM and Adro will co-operate to conduct joint marketing activities through digital and direct channels, the statement said.

ADGM also will provide exclusive services and offers to Abu Dhabi golden visa holders through a loyalty programme from Adro. Both entities will be working to introduce more initiatives to promote the ease of doing business in the emirate.

“We will make sure to provide the best smart services for ADGM’s community and provide all forms of support to facilitate their affairs and improve their quality of life and well-being in the emirate,” Mr Al Mheiri said.

ADGM hosts more than 4,200 global companies, small and medium companies, start-ups and major financial institutions.

Last week, it was announced that ADGM was part of Abu Dhabi's plans to launch a blockchain and virtual assets strategy that aligns with the emirate’s overall economic strategy.

Adro was established to support the needs of the multinational community in Abu Dhabi. It streamlines processes for residents and offers them direct access to smart services, information, guides and a partner network.