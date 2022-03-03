Abu Dhabi rolls out exclusive benefits for UAE golden visa holders

RELATED – Why demand for golden passports and visas is booming

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a division of the emirate’s Department of Economic Development, has partnered with companies across a range of industries to offer exclusive commercial benefits to Golden Visa holders.

ADRO joined hands with major brands in the automotive, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, health insurance and banking sectors to roll out special benefits for Golden Visa holders, according to a statement from the agency on Thursday.

The move is aimed at boosting ADRO’s efforts to accelerate the assimilation of Golden Visa holders into Abu Dhabi’s business community and further incentivise investment in the emirate’s economic development, the statement said.

“We’re taking all the necessary measures to ensure our vital sectors have an uninterrupted supply of world-class talent,” Hareb Al Mheiri, acting executive director of ADRO, said.

“We have a responsibility to support Golden Visa holders with the services and benefits that would facilitate a comfortable life in Abu Dhabi and contribute to the success of their businesses and investments.”

Golden visas, which are valid for up to 10 years, were introduced to encourage “exceptional workers and foreign investors” to put down deeper roots in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi’s Golden Visa offers long-term residence to talented and specialist individuals for five or 10 years, the ADRO said.

This includes professionals and researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, such as doctors, scientists and inventors. The programme is also open to talented creative individuals and athletes, as well as businesses, start-ups and real estate investors in the emirate.

The Golden Visa is also offered to high-performing university and high-school students in Abu Dhabi, and will cover their parents and dependent siblings, according to the ADRO website.

The global residence citizenship-by-investment industry is currently valued at $21.4 billion annually, according to 2019 statistics by Investment Migration Insider, a publication focused on the sector. By 2025, the magazine predicts the market could generate $100bn in revenue.

The price tag for a second citizenship (popularly referred to as a “golden passport”) or permanent residence (“golden visa”) ranges from $100,000 to $2.5m, the International Monetary Fund says.

Such programmes date back at least to the 1980s, when low tax havens in the Pacific and Caribbean began to attract wealthy foreigners.

Under the ADRO commercial partnerships, Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders will be entitled to discounts on selected properties from developer Imkan Properties.

Banks, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, will offer real estate Golden Visa investors reduced mortgage fixed-interest rates and non-real estate investors attractive rates on savings accounts, the ADRO website said.

Golden visa holders will also be eligible for price reductions on cars and will receive priority booking for new releases, in addition to special payment facilities, maintenance offers and licencing services, according to the statement.

They will also enjoy special offers for dining, spa treatments, gyms and stays at selected hospitality destinations in Abu Dhabi.

The benefits will also include reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and a bundle of benefits both inside and outside the UAE, the ADRO said.

The agency is working to expand the benefits and promotions to include other visa category holders, Mr Al Mheiri said.

Foreign residents in Dubai who have a golden visa and a driving licence from their home country can now take a UAE test without needing extra lessons, the government said in January this year. If they have a licence from one of 32 approved countries, they are automatically eligible for a UAE licence.

Approved countries include the US, the UK, Australia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, New Zealand, Qatar, Kuwait and Ireland.

A centre at Abu Dhabi's Masdar City Free Zone accepts and processes golden visas for eligible candidates and their families.