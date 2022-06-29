Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son to lead Reliance telecom unit

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani, appointed his son Akash Ambani as the chairman of the company.

The move comes after the resignation of billionaire industrialist Mr Mukesh as the director of the unit, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Mr Akash is ranked among the world's top 10 billionaires, with interests in different sectors including retail and petrochemicals.

Jio Infocomm is part of Jio Platforms, which also houses other digital businesses including movie streaming and music apps.

A number of global companies including Google, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Facebook, Intel Capital, KKR and Silver Lake Capital, among others, invested in Jio Platforms in 2020.

The PIF invested about $1.5 billion in Jio for a 2.32 per cent stake in 2020. Adia invested $753.4 million for a 1.16 per cent stake, while Mubadala invested $1.2bn for a 1.85 per cent stake.

Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm is India's biggest telco with more than 376 million subscribers. Reuters

Facebook invested $5.7bn in Jio Platforms in April 2020 for a 10 per cent stake, making it the biggest minority shareholder in the company. Google said it would invest $4.5bn for a 7.7 per cent stake.

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries became the first company in India to generate $100bn in annual revenue, after reporting a record-setting 2021-2022 fiscal year, driven by its retail and digital services units.

The company's consolidated annual revenue through the end of the fiscal year to March 31 surged 47 per cent to $104.6bn, while net profit rose about 26 per cent to $9bn, it said last month.

Meanwhile, Jio Platforms' revenue rose 17 per cent annually to $12.6bn, while net profit grew almost a quarter to $2bn.

Reliance has also invested in Abu Dhabi. It signed a formal shareholder agreement with Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company to develop a major chemicals project at the latter's industrial chemicals zone in Ruwais in April.